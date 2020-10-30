Tennessee, get to know your Senate, Representative candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is featuring Tennessee candidates in the U.S. Senate race and candidates for Tennessee representative seats.

Here are a list of questions we have asked each candidate:

How do you believe the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled? What’s worked? What is there to improve on? In your campaigning, what have you heard from your constituents? What are their priorities? Rural America is a major part of Tennessee’s economic system. How can you improve the lives of people in the agriculture business in our state? How can we continue to preserve Tennessee’s natural resources for future generations? Should overhauls be made with TVA? Are you in favor of term limits for members of Congress? Would you be open to debating your opponents? What’s something that’s on your resume that you want people to know about you?

Watch their answers below:

U.S. Senate Race:

Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi, Sr.

According to his website, Faparusi looks to sway voters by concentrating on the economy, immigration and health care. Find out more about him here.

Ronnie Henley

Henley has a Facebook page that discusses why he’s running and what he hopes to achieve. Check it out here.

Dean Hill

Hill describes himself as a U.S. veteran looking to shake up the country’s two-party system. You can learn more about his run in the race on his Facebook page here.

Aaron James

James is running as an independent centrist appealing to Tennesseans across the board. Learn more about him here.

U.S. Representatives

District One

Blair Walsingham

Walsingham is a veteran, wife, mother and small business owner. Her main policies are economic reform, health care and education. Learn more about her here.

Steven Holder

Holder is running as an Independent in District One. His top issues are equality, transparency, health care and education. Learn more about him here.

District Two

Tim Burchett

Burchett is an incumbent candidate. Some of his top issues are veterans, term-limits for politicians, taxes and spending and transparency. Go here to learn more.

Renee Hoyos

In her run, Hoyos' issues are education, health care, education and the economy. See her campaign and the rest of her platform here.

District Three

Amber Hysell

On her website, Hysell describes herself as “a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter, a friend, and a patriot.” Her top issues are climate change, the opioid crisis and infrastructure. See her platform here.

WVLT News has reached out to the other candidates on the campaign trail and await their response.

