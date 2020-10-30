Tennessee’s only open congressional race set to make history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In northeastern Tennessee, two women are currently vying over the state’s only open congressional district. First-time political candidates Republican Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Blair Walsingham are hoping to secure the seat that hasn’t swung for a Democrat since the Civil War.

The race has been largely overshadowed by other contests.

However, whoever wins Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District will remain notable because the winner is slated to become the first woman to secure the seat in a non-special election.

The win will also result in a woman joining Tennessee’s nine-member U.S. House delegation, which is currently dominated by men.

