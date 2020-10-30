Texas mother uses 13-year-old son to smuggle drugs across border

EL PASO, Texas (WVLT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized several bundles of methamphetamine and fentanyl strapped to the body of a 13-year-old boy, KFOX reported.

The seizure was made just before 7 a.m. on October 21 when a 31-year-old United States citizen woman was traveling into El Paso with her three minor children ages 13, 12 and 5.

CBP officers selected the vehicle for secondary inspection. During that inspection, a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. CBP officers noticed the boy that was seated there, a 13-year-old boy, had a square-shaped item protruding from his back. CBP officers said they discovered several bundles taped to the minor’s body.

“Smugglers will use any method they can to attempt to smuggle drugs,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez, “Unfortunately, in this case, a mother used her 13-year-old son in her attempt to deceive CBP Officers.”

The bundles contained 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.10 pounds of fentanyl, according to CBP.

CBP officers arrested the woman and she was turned over to authorities to face charges for the failed smuggling attempt. The three children were released to a family member.

