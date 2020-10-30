Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming temporary closures on Chapman Highway

All work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Nov. 20.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an upcoming temporary road closure to East Simpson Road at Chapman Highway on State Route 71.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, East Simpson Road will be closed as crews work to install a new storm drain. The closure will begin at the intersection of Chapman Highway and continue to the intersection of Sevierville Pike.

East Simpson Raod will be closed to through traffic only. The road will maintain local traffic access to Berry-Highland Cemetary.

All work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Nov. 20.

