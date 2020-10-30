Advertisement

TVA discovers mysterious, spooky tunnel at Norris Laboratories

The tunnel measures 40-feet long and 10-feet wide.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Norris Engineering Labs uncovered a “spooky tunnel,” that had been buried beneath the surface for decades.

Researchers said there had been no record or indication of the tunnel’s existence until now. The tunnel was discovered while crews were doing routine work as a part of the Norris consolidation and renovation.

The tunnel measures 40-feet long and 10-feet wide.

“Access to the tunnel is currently prohibited due to environmental, health and safety concerns; however through a collaborative effort with TVA’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program, we are able to explore the interior,” said Cindy Light, Norris Consolidation Project manager. “This drone footage is the first time anyone’s seen the inside of the tunnel since it was closed up, likely 30 to 40 years ago, if not more.”

In the coming months, TVA said it will investigate the tunnel’s purpose and document future plans through consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office. But for now, excavation activities near the tunnel have been paused until a determination can be made on how to proceed.

“When working in legacy space, especially a historic R&D site, there is always an element of the unknown,” said Light. “Discovery poses a real challenge to the project’s budget and schedule, but it’s also really interesting to be a part of as we are literally uncovering history while working to preserve it at the same time.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

