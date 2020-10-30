Advertisement

U.S. Marshals recover 27 missing children in Virginia after five-day operation

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the U.S. Marshals recovered 27 previously missing children throughout Virginia after a five-day operation, WWBT reported.
The American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington.
The American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVLT) -The U.S. Department of Justice announced the U.S. Marshals recovered 27 previously missing children throughout Virginia after a five-day operation, WWBT reported.

The operation called, ‘Operation Find Our Children’, also confirmed the location of six additional children previously reported as missing but subsequently discovered by the U.S. Marshals Service as being in the custody of their legal guardian.

Operation Find Our Children consisted of:

  • U.S. Marshals from the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia
  • Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and special agents
  • More than 60 police officers and detectives from numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies

They were joined by more than 50 employees from the Virginia Department of Social Services and a team of medical professionals and experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The U.S. Marshals Service is leading the way in a nationwide effort to rescue and recover missing and exploited children and aid in the prevention of human trafficking.

Since 2005, the U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children. Over the past five years, the agency has recovered missing children in 75 percent of the cases it has received.

Of those recovered, 72 percent were recovered within seven days.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee comedian Leanne Morgan & her daughter Tess on life during quarantine.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Leanne & Tess talk Covid, Halloween, jello salad, and the massive growth of both careers thanks to social media.

WVLT

Coldest weather since March arriving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.

News

Knoxville man arrested on drug charges after leading police on chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Latest News

News

Knoxville man arrested on drug charges after leading police on chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

News

TVA discovers mysterious, spooky tunnel at Norris Laboratories

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tunnel measures 40-feet long and 10-feet wide.

News

GRAPHIC: S.C. man accused of buying 19-year-old ‘sex slave’ in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIS Staff
The man accused of selling the victim also faces federal charges.

News

Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home files lawsuit against her boyfriend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The lawsuit asked for compensation for medical treatment, trauma, physical pain and mental anguish.

News

Airbnb issues warning against Nashville house parties over Halloween weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The company recently said it would prohibit one-night reservations across the state of Tennessee to protect hosts during the pandemic.

News

Bill requiring seat belts on school buses to be reintroduced in Tennessee, lawmaker says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed seat belts were not on the bus involved in the delay crash.