UT expands flagship scholarship to eight new Tennessee high schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced eight new high schools will now be eligible for the Flagship Scholarship.

Students at 38 high schools across the state of Tennessee now qualify for the scholarship that is offered to admitted first-time, first-year students who graduate from one of the designated schools.

“As the state’s flagship land-grant university, we take our responsibility to be a leader for our state seriously, and to us that means serving all Tennesseans,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman.

Combined with the HOPE scholarship, the Flagship Scholarship covers a student’s tuition and mandatory fees for up to eight semesters, which adds up to as much as $52,000 over four years.

To be considered for 2021–22 acceptance, students must apply to UT by December 15, 2020, and complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by February 1, 2021.

Flagship students applying for admission to UT will also have their application fees waived.

More information about the Flagship Scholarship, including a full list of eligible schools, is available at tiny.utk.edu/flagship.

