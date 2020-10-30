UT grad creates her own candy slide to complete ‘Beetlejuice’ Halloween theme

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thinking about handing out candy? A new invention called a candy chute or a candy slide might be a way for you to keep your distance. A recent UT grad is making her own based on a popular Tim Burton film.

Spiderwebs, tombstones, and skeleton decorations were not enough for Halloween-lover Rachel Smith.

“I actually had just watched the movie ‘Beetlejuice’ and I had seen the videos of the trick-or-treating tubes on Youtube and thought hey that would be really cool. The sandworm is the perfect character and the perfect shape for a really long trick-or-treating tube,” said Smith.

Not only does this candy chute look cool, but it allows you to give out candy more than 6 feet away.

“Halloween is not canceled, it’s still happening and it’s happening in our house,” said Smith. It’s made from PVC pipe with black and white fabric and the head of the sandworm was made from a 3-d printer, some clay, and paint.

“It’s very interactive and I think people are definitely going to take a second glance at it, but I think that the kids will definitely love it,” said Smith.

Smith and her boyfriend are dressing up as Lydia and Beetlejuice for Halloween. Smith says regardless of if the pandemic is still going on next year, she wants to use the chute indefinitely, hoping it can continue to make people smile.

