Advertisement

UT named among top ten colleges with best COVID-19 response

Plowman said there were just 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 active cases of COVID-19.
The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee was named in a top ten list of colleges with the best COVID-19 response as the case count continues to remain low on campus.

Chancellor Donde Plowman mentioned the recognition by College Magazine during her Friday update. UT was listed as number 5 on the list. The publication listed the decision to refund students for their meal plans and use their CARES Act funds to support a large number of students.

Plowman said there were just 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 active cases of COVID-19.

Plowman praised students living in campus housing for their high level of participation in pool testing. A new chart listed on the UT COVID-19 data site shows the percentage of students living on campus who were tested.

Learn more about the COVID-19 data on campus here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

UT expands flagship scholarship to eight new Tennessee high schools

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Flagship students applying for admission to UT will also have their application fees waived.

News

Nearly 60% of registered Knox County voters cast ballots during early voting period

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the Secretary of State’s office, approximately 2,109,156 Tennesseans voted early or by mail during the early voting period.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming temporary closures on Chapman Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Latest News

News

McRib returns to McDonald’s nationwide for first time since 2012

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This year marks the first time since 2012 that the sandwich is available nationwide.

News

Knoxville man in custody following multiple Fort Sanders thefts, car burglaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Bell was found to have two outstanding warrants for violation of probation for burglary and an auto burglary that happened in August.

News

Early and absentee voting turnout tops 2.1 million in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Data showed each county in the state reported higher numbers than ever before.

News

Niece reportedly finds aunt stabbing grandmother to death in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The niece alerted authorities when she heard screaming and discovered Branch on top of the woman repeatedly stabbing her.

News

2 dead, 91 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Rutledge nursing home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Maggie Gregg
Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care announced that 91 of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and two of them had died as of October 29.

News

Tennessee’s only open congressional race set to make history

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win will also result in a woman joining Tennessee’s nine-member U.S. House delegation, which is currently dominated by men.