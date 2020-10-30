UT named among top ten colleges with best COVID-19 response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee was named in a top ten list of colleges with the best COVID-19 response as the case count continues to remain low on campus.

Chancellor Donde Plowman mentioned the recognition by College Magazine during her Friday update. UT was listed as number 5 on the list. The publication listed the decision to refund students for their meal plans and use their CARES Act funds to support a large number of students.

Plowman said there were just 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 active cases of COVID-19.

Plowman praised students living in campus housing for their high level of participation in pool testing. A new chart listed on the UT COVID-19 data site shows the percentage of students living on campus who were tested.

Learn more about the COVID-19 data on campus here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.