Virginia girl urging people to give veterans wreaths for Christmas

(KSNB)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
YORKTOWN, Va. (WVLT) - An 11-year-old out of Virginia is hoping for a miracle just in time for Christmas.

WTKR reports that Cadence Smeltzer is fundraising for Wreaths Across America as she looks to honor 2,000 veterans in Yorktown, but she needs some help.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that honors veterans in December by placing wreaths on their graves. They do so with the help of donations and volunteers.

Smeltzer says her dad is in the military, following a family tradition. “My great-grandfather was serving in the Korean and his brother was a prisoner of war and a Purple Heart recipient.”

Every year, she likes to honor the service members in other families at Yorktown National Cemetery. “We go to the flagpole in the circle around it, and we have like a couple seconds of silence and then we start laying the wreaths.”

Smeltzer said that last year more than 250 of the veterans laid to rest at the cemetery didn’t get wreaths.

“It was very heartbreaking, and it almost felt like I was going to cry because it’s really important,” she said.

But this year, Smeltzer is on a mission to make sure that doesn’t happen again. WTKR reports she launched her own fundraiser through Wreaths Across America. For every two wreaths sponsored, the organization will send another wreath for free.

“Just imagine this is your ancestors here and everybody else is forgetting what they have done for this country,” she said.

Smeltzer has a little over a month to complete her mission. You can go here to donate.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

