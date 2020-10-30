Advertisement

Wild Love Bakery shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular bakery in Knoxville announced Friday on Twitter that it was closing briefly after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wild Love Bakery said on Instagram that it closed earlier Friday and might be closed over the weekend as a precaution.

“One of our employees has tested positive for Covid-19. This employee has not worked since last week, has had little exposure to the rest of the team, and we have been taking Covid-19 protocols VERY seriously,” the business said.

All of the employees at the bakery have been tested and await results, according to the post.

“Once we receive everyone’s results, we will determine when we can reopen,” the bakery said.

