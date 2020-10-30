Woman indicted in August stabbing of 24-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Grand Jury indicted a woman Thursday in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman.

The Knoxville Police Department said Jada McNair was taken into custody after being indicted on October 28 for voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Markisha Allen over the summer.

The stabbing occurred in the 900 block of Inskip Drive on August 10.

Police said McNair was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Center on a $75,000 bond and has since bonded out.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.