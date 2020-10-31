1,000-pound alligator caught in Florida

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT) -An alligator weighing more than 1,008 pounds and measuring 13 feet was caught off the Apalachicola River in Florida.

WJHG reported Corey Capps said he spotted the gator and decided to call up a friend who had an alligator hunting tag. The pair said they were able to harpoon the alligator and kill it with a bang stick.

Capps said they were in a 12-foot boat, making pulling the 13-foot alligator a struggle but were eventually able to do so.

Capps told WJHG, he usually goes fishing in the area they caught the alligator. He said he has seen the alligator stalk him on a few of his fishing trips over the past three years.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHG. All rights reserved.