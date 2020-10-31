14-pound baby born at Alabama hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WVLT) -A 14-pound baby was born at an Alabama hospital Friday morning.

WAFF reported, Branson Blade Smith was welcomed into the world by C-section on Oct. 30. He weighs 14 pounds and is 23 inches long.

Branson has broken the record as the largest baby ever delivered at Madison Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama.

WAFF reported, mom, dad and baby are all doing well.

