14-pound baby born at Alabama hospital

A 14-pound baby was born at an Alabama hospital Friday morning.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WVLT) -A 14-pound baby was born at an Alabama hospital Friday morning.

WAFF reported, Branson Blade Smith was welcomed into the world by C-section on Oct. 30. He weighs 14 pounds and is 23 inches long.

Branson has broken the record as the largest baby ever delivered at Madison Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama.

WAFF reported, mom, dad and baby are all doing well.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAFF. All rights reserved.

