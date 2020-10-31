Advertisement

“Walk for the Blue” supporting first responders

Many in Blount County showed their support for first responders
People gathering at the Blount County Justice Center to start the Walk for the Blue event.(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, many supported first responders in Blount County.

Larry Ladd and his wife Lynn organized a ‘Walk for the Blue.'

The walk started and ended at the Blount County Justice Center, with the crowd making a loop near Hall Rd.

Aside from hosting the walk, Ladd says he and his wife raised more than $20,000 dollars from local businesses and residents to give to firemen and police officers. The money will be distributed in gift cards to nearly 600 Maryville and Alcoa first responders.

The walk was silent, with many driving by and honking their horns in support.

Officer Travis Hill with the Maryville Police Department felt thankful for the kind token of appreciation.

“It’s very nice to have support for those in the community. I think a lot of places around the country aren’t as blessed to have that kind of support. Especially to see all of these people here, just to come out and show us that they care it’s really nice," says Officer Hill.

Ladd says he is not collecting anymore donations at this time.

