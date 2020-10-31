Beautiful for trick-or-treating but a cold snap is coming!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween night is chilly, but the spooky stuff is Monday and Tuesday morning! That could be the first sub-freezing temps - in Knoxville - in 240 days!

There’s not much rain this week, except for a hint of Gulf moisture on Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Dress the kids warmly though, if you can, for trick-or-treating. Just after dusk, we’re only in the middle 50s, which is pretty chilly. Enjoy the ‘blue moon,’ a slight rarity for Halloween.

By early Sunday, though, the sign of the approaching cold front from the High Plains is the arrival of clouds. We’re only down to near 50°, instead of the frosty start we had Satuday. Dry weather and an increasing breeze rule the short-term forecast.

The high of 63° Sunday comes early in the afternoon. Then we get sprinkles - mostly east of Interstate 75 - to go with a big drop in temps.

Get prepared for the ‘cold faucet’ to open up. By Sunday evening, we’re barely in the 40s. Cold weather and a quickly-clearing sky set up our next WVLT WEATHER ALERT Monday morning.

It’s nowhere close to a record low (that’d be 22° back in 1954) but we’ll be real chilly. It’s the coldest air since March thte 8th of this year fro most of us.

LOOKING AHEAD

Even the afternoon is frigid, with highs nearly 15° below the average. Election Day (Tuesday) is blue sky and a serious chill. We’re frosty at higher elevations and it’s probably coat weather at the precincts. No rain, though, anywhere in the region!

We’re climbing back to the middle 60s with lots of sun - and dry weather - through the start of next weekend.

There are a few more clouds but that’s about the extent of varitety until at least next Saturday afternoon. That’s when our next chance of a rogue shower is. As the Vols head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, there’s a slightly better chance of a shower in much of the SEC country.

