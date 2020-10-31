Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-thru Halloween event
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ drive-thru event, Saturday Oct. 31.
According to BCSO, the event will be located at the sheriff’s office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until officers run out of candy.
“Please stay in your vehicle and a bag containing all of the candy will be given out to each child at the end of the route,” said BCSO in a Facebook post.
