Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-thru Halloween event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ drive-thru event, Saturday Oct. 31.

According to BCSO, the event will be located at the sheriff’s office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until officers run out of candy.

“Please stay in your vehicle and a bag containing all of the candy will be given out to each child at the end of the route,” said BCSO in a Facebook post.

