Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-thru Halloween event

Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ drive-thru event, Saturday Oct. 31.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ drive-thru event, Saturday Oct. 31.

According to BCSO, the event will be located at the sheriff’s office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until officers run out of candy.

“Please stay in your vehicle and a bag containing all of the candy will be given out to each child at the end of the route,” said BCSO in a Facebook post.

Today's the day! Just a reminder this a DRIVE-THRU only event between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. or until we run out of candy....

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 31, 2020

