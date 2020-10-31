Father builds his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween

(CNN) -A father in New York built his daughter a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship, CNN reported.

“I have no background in this, I just do it for fun for my kids, and that’s what makes it so great,” Tony DeMatteo told CNN. “It’s also been a rough year for a lot of people so we decided this would be a perfect opportunity to put a smile on people’s face and just give them a sense of normalcy.”

CNN reported, the father of three said he was motivated to build the pirate ship by his children, whose faces ‘light up with excitement’ whenever they see Halloween decorations.

DeMatteo said the ship is made from recycled metal, wood and rope. The vessel is complete with black pirate flags and a huge skeleton hanging from the bowsprit and outfitted with special effects including six cannons that light up.

CNN reported, the project cost around $3,000 in supplies and took a week to build.

“It might look expensive but I bought everything second-hand and made a lot of the props myself,” DeMatteo said. “It’s been gathering crowds and everyone just loves it. When people come by they get so excited, it’s fun to see how much people enjoy it.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.