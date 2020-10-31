Advertisement

Father builds his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween

A father in New York built his daughter a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship, CNN reported.
Father builds daughter 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween.
Father builds daughter 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween.(mgn)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A father in New York built his daughter a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship, CNN reported.

“I have no background in this, I just do it for fun for my kids, and that’s what makes it so great,” Tony DeMatteo told CNN. “It’s also been a rough year for a lot of people so we decided this would be a perfect opportunity to put a smile on people’s face and just give them a sense of normalcy.”

CNN reported, the father of three said he was motivated to build the pirate ship by his children, whose faces ‘light up with excitement’ whenever they see Halloween decorations.

DeMatteo said the ship is made from recycled metal, wood and rope. The vessel is complete with black pirate flags and a huge skeleton hanging from the bowsprit and outfitted with special effects including six cannons that light up.

CNN reported, the project cost around $3,000 in supplies and took a week to build.

“It might look expensive but I bought everything second-hand and made a lot of the props myself,” DeMatteo said. “It’s been gathering crowds and everyone just loves it. When people come by they get so excited, it’s fun to see how much people enjoy it.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville police searching for missing 11-year-old

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Saturday, Oct. 31.

WVLT

Beautiful for trick-or-treating but a cold snap is coming!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Monday, we should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th.

News

Big-time drop coming Monday morning!

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Maryville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Maryville Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Inmates, staff at Bell County Forestry Camp test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
84 inmates and four staff at a minimum security prison in Bell County have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

“Walk for the Blue” supporting first responders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
On Saturday, many supported first responders in Blount County.

News

Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-thru Halloween event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ drive-thru event, Saturday Oct. 31.

News

Tazewell police hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.

WVLT

Get ready for a cold start to Monday

Updated: 21 hours ago
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

14-pound baby born at Alabama hospital

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 14 pound baby was born at an Alabama hospital Friday morning.