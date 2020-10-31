Gov. Lee extends state of emergency order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.

The order is meant to facilitate “the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.”

Executive Order 59 goes through December 29:

Today I signed an executive order that continues our state of emergency and keeps our targeted response to COVID-19 in place. pic.twitter.com/HNmoCUft5F — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 30, 2020

