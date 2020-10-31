Advertisement

Gov. Lee extends state of emergency order

Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.

The order is meant to facilitate “the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.”

Executive Order 59 goes through December 29:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville seniors enjoy a early Halloween treat

Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Friday, staff with Hillcrest Healthcare held a drive-thru parade for residents at the Beverly Park and Island Home Health and Rehab facilities.

News

Tate’s School gets spooky

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The pandemic has brought many challenges to time-honored Halloween traditions, but it hasn’t stopped them.

News

Tate's School gets spooky

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Knoxville police capture bank robbery suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department captured a bank robbery suspect Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Apple One is now available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Apple One is now available, including a free trial and pricing information, WTVF reported.

News

UT grad creates her own candy slide to complete ‘Beetlejuice’ Halloween theme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Thinking about handing out candy? A new invention called a candy chute or a candy slide might be a way for you to keep your distance. A recent UT grad is making her own based on a popular Tim Burton film.

News

1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash ends up in oceans, roadways

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
More than a million tons a year of America’s plastic trash isn’t ending up where it should. The equivalent of as many as 1,300 plastic grocery bags per person is landing in places such as oceans and roadways, according to a new study of U.S. plastic trash.

News

Knoxville Habitat for Humanity safe housing continues to grow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
If you combine fewer partners with higher lumber costs and construction delays, they’re in need of more volunteers and funds to help.

News

Wild Love Bakery shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A popular bakery in Knoxville announced Friday on Twitter that it was closing briefly after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Sevier County mask mandate extended

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Sevier County has extended its mask mandate order.