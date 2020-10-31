Halloween happenings still creep through East Tenn. despite COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Parents like Mac Comer are pulling all the tricks out of the bag this Halloween.

“It’s like a religion at our house,” Comer said.

While finding safe and fun activities around COVID for his family, he created a buzz inside his virtual Knox County kindergarten classroom. He started online disco parties with his students this semester, but this week he sought a little thrill.

“I don’t think they know ‘Thriller’, but they were dancing like they had been dancing to it their whole lives: all six years of that life,” Comer said.

An online costume party is just one idea to a safe Halloween. Others parents said they’re visiting drive-thru trick-or-treating events, outside mystery mazes or knocking on a few familiar doors for candy.

Mac said if you host anything online take it from him:

“Be a kid. Take off your parenting hat for a second and just get down, get dirty and have fun even if that means that you break a sweat,” Comer said.

