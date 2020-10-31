Advertisement

Halloween happenings still creep through East Tenn. despite COVID-19

Parents like Mac Comer are pulling all the tricks out the bag this Halloween.
Parents like Mac Comer are pulling all the tricks out the bag this Halloween.
Parents like Mac Comer are pulling all the tricks out the bag this Halloween.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Parents like Mac Comer are pulling all the tricks out of the bag this Halloween.

“It’s like a religion at our house,” Comer said.

While finding safe and fun activities around COVID for his family, he created a buzz inside his virtual Knox County kindergarten classroom. He started online disco parties with his students this semester, but this week he sought a little thrill.

“I don’t think they know ‘Thriller’, but they were dancing like they had been dancing to it their whole lives: all six years of that life,” Comer said.

An online costume party is just one idea to a safe Halloween. Others parents said they’re visiting drive-thru trick-or-treating events, outside mystery mazes or knocking on a few familiar doors for candy.

Mac said if you host anything online take it from him:

“Be a kid. Take off your parenting hat for a second and just get down, get dirty and have fun even if that means that you break a sweat,” Comer said.

Visit a list of public events here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

14-pound baby born at Alabama hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 14 pound baby was born at an Alabama hospital Friday morning.

WVLT

Coldest weather since March arriving

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

Last minute shoppers head to the stores for Halloween

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Shoppers are frantic to find last-minute Halloween costumes.

News

One dead after fatal Knoxville crash

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
One person died in a fatal Knoxville crash Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Identical twins deliver baby girls 90 minutes apart on birthday at Knoxville hospital

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center was celebrating double the sweetness and love Friday when identical twins delivered babies 90 minutes apart.

News

Knoxville seniors enjoy a early Halloween treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Friday, staff with Hillcrest Healthcare held a drive-thru parade for residents at the Beverly Park and Island Home Health and Rehab facilities.

News

Tate’s School gets spooky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The pandemic has brought many challenges to time-honored Halloween traditions, but it hasn’t stopped them.

News

Gov. Lee extends state of emergency order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.

News

Tate's School gets spooky

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Knoxville police capture bank robbery suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department captured a bank robbery suspect Friday afternoon.