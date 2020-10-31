Identical twins deliver baby girls 90 minutes apart on birthday at Knoxville hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center was celebrating double the sweetness and love Friday when identical twins delivered babies 90 minutes apart.

According to the hospital, Autumn and Amber delivered their baby girls, Charleston and Blakely, within 90 minutes of each other.

To celebrate the arrival of the baby girls, it was also Autumn and Amber’s birthday.

“Delivered by Dr. George Vick, baby Charleston arrived first, weighing in a 9lbs., 4 oz, followed by baby Blakely at 7 lbs., 2 oz.,” said Fort Sanders. “Congratulations to both beautiful families!”

