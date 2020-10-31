Advertisement

Inmates, staff at Bell County Forestry Camp test positive for COVID-19

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Bell County Health Department posted on its Facebook a COVID-19 update for the county.

84 inmates and four staff members at The Bell County Forestry Camp tested positive for COVID-19.

Health department officials reported five new cases on Saturday. The county currently has 179 active cases.

WYMT reached out to the Kentucky Department of Corrections and will update this story with a response.

