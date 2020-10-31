Knoxville seniors enjoy a early Halloween treat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Friday, staff with Hillcrest Healthcare held a drive-thru parade for residents at the Beverly Park and Island Home Health and Rehab facilities.

Seniors at the Beverly Park location watched the parade from their windows, some members from the Island Home center watched outside.

Staff members with Hillcrest say they wanted to host the drive through parade, because they were unable to host their traditional Halloween activities.

Some seniors even joined in on the fun, dressing up in costumes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.