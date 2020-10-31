Advertisement

Last minute shoppers head to the stores for Halloween

Day before Halloween shoppers head to stores to grab last minute costumes and accessories
Last Minute Halloween Shopping
Last Minute Halloween Shopping(WVLT)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than 24 hours until Halloween, shoppers flocked to stores to grab their costumes.

“We were looking for a costume, we were actually here earlier and bought mine, I’m going to be Cleopatra, but I’m waiting on a friend to get here to help her, they’re trying to find one,” said Shelby Eggers.

With a lot of indecision around Halloween this year, shoppers like Callie Capps swung in just to get a few small things to add to their costume.

“I couldn’t decide, so just trying to do something last minute,” said Capps.

For people like Travis Boles, they stopped by earlier in the week and saw something they liked but decided to roll the dice and try and find it Friday.

“Well, I was here a week ago and I saw a pretty cool, like Al Capone suit you know," said Boles.

Boles didn’t walk away with the costume he wanted but was able to find another one to suit his desires.

The same could be said for father Trevor Stokes, who was looking for a certain outfit but walked away with something else.

“I was looking for a witch costume but that was definitely sold out so I had to piece something together,” said Stokes.

While they sprinted to find that last second outfit, I’m sure many are hoping these shoppers got their candy ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

14-pound baby born at Alabama hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 14 pound baby was born at an Alabama hospital Friday morning.

News

Halloween happenings still creep through East Tenn. despite COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Parents like Mac Comer are pulling all the tricks out the bag this Halloween.

WVLT

Coldest weather since March arriving

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

One dead after fatal Knoxville crash

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
One person died in a fatal Knoxville crash Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Identical twins deliver baby girls 90 minutes apart on birthday at Knoxville hospital

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center was celebrating double the sweetness and love Friday when identical twins delivered babies 90 minutes apart.

News

Knoxville seniors enjoy a early Halloween treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Friday, staff with Hillcrest Healthcare held a drive-thru parade for residents at the Beverly Park and Island Home Health and Rehab facilities.

News

Tate’s School gets spooky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The pandemic has brought many challenges to time-honored Halloween traditions, but it hasn’t stopped them.

News

Gov. Lee extends state of emergency order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Governor Bill Lee signed executive orders Friday to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency in light of the pandemic.

News

Tate's School gets spooky

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Knoxville police capture bank robbery suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department captured a bank robbery suspect Friday afternoon.