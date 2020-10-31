Last minute shoppers head to the stores for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than 24 hours until Halloween, shoppers flocked to stores to grab their costumes.

“We were looking for a costume, we were actually here earlier and bought mine, I’m going to be Cleopatra, but I’m waiting on a friend to get here to help her, they’re trying to find one,” said Shelby Eggers.

With a lot of indecision around Halloween this year, shoppers like Callie Capps swung in just to get a few small things to add to their costume.

“I couldn’t decide, so just trying to do something last minute,” said Capps.

For people like Travis Boles, they stopped by earlier in the week and saw something they liked but decided to roll the dice and try and find it Friday.

“Well, I was here a week ago and I saw a pretty cool, like Al Capone suit you know," said Boles.

Boles didn’t walk away with the costume he wanted but was able to find another one to suit his desires.

The same could be said for father Trevor Stokes, who was looking for a certain outfit but walked away with something else.

“I was looking for a witch costume but that was definitely sold out so I had to piece something together,” said Stokes.

While they sprinted to find that last second outfit, I’m sure many are hoping these shoppers got their candy ahead of time.

