One dead after fatal Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died in a fatal Knoxville crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to I-40 East near Rutledge Pike for a crash with injuries Friday, Oct. 30, around 12:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a Toyota Sequoia had struck the rear of a tractor-trailer. KPD said based on witness information and evidence at the scene, the driver of the Toyota did not see that the tractor-trailer had started to slow in the traffic lane and attempted to avoid a collision when it struck the rear of the trailer.

The male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered minor scrapes.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

