Pa. mom upset after educator asks students to post underwear photos online

PITTSBURGH (WPIX) - A strange school assignment has a Pittsburgh mother upset and she wants the person who assigned it fired.

Brianha Grant shared a screenshot of a homework assignment her second-grade daughter received this week, asking her to post a photo of her underwear or to describe her underwear online.

“I’m upset about it. I don’t want my daughter engaged in anything that has to do with uploading anything personal to the internet,” Grant said.

Grant immediately called the school, saying the principal apologized and told her a librarian posted the assignment after reading the kids a book for Halloween.

“Honestly, it’s like very disturbing and I don’t want anyone else’s children to ever have to go through this,” Grant said.

When contacted, the school’s spokesperson said the district is aware of a questionable activity assigned by an educator as part of a class reading of the Halloween-themed book “Creepy Pair of Underwear.”

The assignment has been removed and the incident is currently under review.

“I’m more bothered that myself, as well as other parents whose children seen this, they have to explain to their kids how important it is not to do this,” Grant said.

Going forward, Grant plans to pay close attention to her daughter’s assignments and warns other parents to do the same.

“It makes me uncomfortable for my child to be in that school because I don’t know who else felt like this was OK,” Grant said.

The school is refusing to comment on what disciplinary action it may take.

