Sunny and mild this afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a cold start and patches of fog this morning. I’m looking for a nice clear start to Saturday with more clouds overnight tonight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon, but once the sun sets this evening we’ll increase our clouds.

High’s on Saturday will be near 65 in Knoxville to 60 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more clouds and a few sprinkles around to start our Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday morning as well with a low near 49.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday the sunshine comes through for much of the morning warming us to our high of 62 through lunch. After lunch temperatures will start to fall into the mid-50s by sunset and then eventually to freezing to start Monday.

Monday starts off cold with a freeze watch posted for much of the area, we have a WVLT Weather Alert Day.

We should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th! Even the afternoon is frigid, with highs nearly 15° below the average. Election Day (Tuesday) is blue sky and a serious chill. We’re frosty at higher elevations and it’s probably coat weather at the precincts.

We’re climbing back to the middle 60s with lots of sun - and dry weather - through the start of next weekend.

WVLT Weather Alert Day Monday with a freezing start to the day. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

