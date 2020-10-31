Tate’s School gets spooky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic has brought many challenges to time-honored Halloween traditions, but it hasn’t stopped them.

Tate’s School wasn’t about to let the year pass by without doing their annual Spook Parade and Halloween Carnival.

“We wanted to keep as many traditions alive this year as possible,” said school founder Lou L. Tate. “Creating Pumpkin Palooza was a way to honor our traditional pumpkin trail and encourage families to have a safe, fun night out together.”

Students got together and held a parade on a route through campus (which was over a mile long.) Parents and family members spread out to cheer them on. Students were dressed up with homemade costumes.

Later Friday night, however, was the true treat with “Pumpkin Palooza," a drive-thru lighted pumpkin trail featuring more than 230 carved pumpkins made by faculty and students.

“We wanted to create a unique event that involved each family and brought families on campus for some wholesome fun. Since proceeds support hands-on teacher resources used in indoor and outdoor classrooms, it was a win-win, for everyone,” said Tracey Van Hook, Executive Director of the Tate’s School Foundation.

