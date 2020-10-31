Advertisement

Tazewell police hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’

The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.
Tazewell police hosting 'Boo with the Blue.'
Tazewell police hosting 'Boo with the Blue.'(Tazewell Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.

According to TPD, the event will be held from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Claiborne County Justice Center, 415 Straight Creek Road, New Tazewell Tenn.

“This will be a multi organization trunk or treat that includes the Claiborne County Sheriffs Office, Tazewell Police Department and other organizations,” said TPD in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Sunny and mild this afternoon.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Monday, we should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th.

WVLT

Get ready for a cold start to Monday

Updated: 14 hours ago
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

14-pound baby born at Alabama hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 14 pound baby was born at an Alabama hospital Friday morning.

News

Halloween happenings still creep through East Tenn. despite COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Parents like Mac Comer are pulling all the tricks out the bag this Halloween.

Latest News

News

Last minute shoppers head to the stores for Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
Shoppers are frantic to find last-minute Halloween costumes.

News

One dead after fatal Knoxville crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
One person died in a fatal Knoxville crash Friday afternoon.

News

1,000-pound alligator caught in Florida

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An alligator weighing more than 1,008 pounds and measuring 13 feet was caught off the Apalachicola River in Florida.

News

Identical twins deliver baby girls 90 minutes apart on birthday at Knoxville hospital

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center was celebrating double the sweetness and love Friday when identical twins delivered babies 90 minutes apart.

News

Knoxville seniors enjoy a early Halloween treat

Updated: 17 hours ago
On Friday, staff with Hillcrest Healthcare held a drive-thru parade for residents at the Beverly Park and Island Home Health and Rehab facilities.

News

Tate’s School gets spooky

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The pandemic has brought many challenges to time-honored Halloween traditions, but it hasn’t stopped them.