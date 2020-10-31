Advertisement

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Maryville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Maryville Saturday afternoon.
By Lauren Meyers
Oct. 31, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Maryville Saturday afternoon.

According to TBI, the incident involving the Maryville Police Department happened near Niles Ferry Road and Cooper Road.

This story is developing.

