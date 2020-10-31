VAA: High schools prepare to battle in first round of playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -High school playoffs are here, find out who your favorite team is battling in the first round next week.

Morristown East will be battling at Central. An all local 5A game with the 2 time defending state champions opening the playoffs at home. The teams will be kicking off Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. on MyVLT.

Class 1A Playoff Schedule:

Clay Co. at Copper Basin

Jellico at Oliver Springs

Greenback at Unaka

Hancock Co. at Coalfield

Jo Byrns at South Pittsburg

Sale Creek at Monterey

Whitwell at Gordonsville

Midway at Cloudland

Class 2A Playoffs Schedule:

Oneida at Hampton

Cumberland Gap at South Greene

Happy Valley at Rockwood

Cosby at Meigs Co.

Cascade at Bledsoe Co.

Tyner at Trousdale Co.

Westmoreland at Marion Co.

Tellico Plains at Watertown

Class 3A Playoffs Schedule:

Unicoi Co. at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Kingston at Chuckey-Doak

Johnson Co. at Alcoa

Grundy Co. at Red Bank

Signal Mountain at Upperman

York Institute at Loudon

Brainerd at Smith Co.

Pigeon Forge at Claiborne

Class 4A Playoffs Schedule:

Livingston Academy at Nolensville

Grainger at Anderson Co.

Stone Memorial at Tullahoma

Marshall Co. at Macon Co.

Howard at Greeneville

Sullivan South at East Hamilton

Spring Hill at DeKalb Co.

East Ridge at Elizabethton

Class 5A Playoffs Schedule:

Powell at Walker Valley

Knoxville Fulton at Rhea Co.

Soddy-Daisy at Oak Ridge

Lenoir City at Knoxville West

Morristown East at Knoxville Central

Knoxville Halls at Tennessee High

Daniel Boone at South-Doyle

Sevier Co. at David Crockett

Class 6A Playoffs Schedule:

Cleveland at Dobyns Bennett

Bearden at McMinn Co.

Bradley Central at Farragut

Science Hill at Maryville

Rossview at Oakland

Warren Co. at Mt. Juliet

Wilson Central at Riverdale

Blackman at Hendersonville

Division II A Playoffs

Franklin Grace at Trinity Christian

Columbia Academy at MTCS

Division II AA Playoffs

Harding Academy at Lausanne

St. George’s at Lipscomb Academy

BGA at Northpoint Christian

FRA at ECS

Class 1A Playoffs

Cornersville at Huntingdon

Wayne Co. at Moore Co.

Huntland at Collinwood

Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Fayetteville

Class 2A Playoffs

Scotts Hill at Lewis Co.

Loretto at Waverly

East Hickman at Forrest

Eagleville at Riverside

Class 3A Playoffs

Camden at Pearl Cohn

East Nashville at Fairview

Harpeth at Giles Co.

Stratford at Stewart Co.

Class 4A Playoffs

Crockett Co. at Fayette Ware

Jackson South Side at Springfield

White House Heritage at Hardin Co.

Jackson North Side at Creek Wood

White House at Lexington

Dyersburg at Millington

Class 5A Playoffs

Clarksville at Munford

Dyer Co. at Brighton

Class 6A Playoffs

Cane Ridge at Brentwood

Franklin at Smyrna

Stewarts Creek at Ravenwood

Independence at LaVergne

Division II A Playoffs

Davidson Academy at TBD

Webb School at Nashville Christian

Jackson Christian at Friendship Christian

TBD at King’s Academy

Division II AA Playoffs

Boyd Buchanan at CAK

Knoxville Webb at Goodpasture

Silverdale at CPA

Chattanooga Christian at Knoxville Grace

