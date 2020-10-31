VAA: High schools prepare to battle in first round of playoffs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -High school playoffs are here, find out who your favorite team is battling in the first round next week.
Morristown East will be battling at Central. An all local 5A game with the 2 time defending state champions opening the playoffs at home. The teams will be kicking off Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. on MyVLT.
Class 1A Playoff Schedule:
- Clay Co. at Copper Basin
- Jellico at Oliver Springs
- Greenback at Unaka
- Hancock Co. at Coalfield
- Jo Byrns at South Pittsburg
- Sale Creek at Monterey
- Whitwell at Gordonsville
- Midway at Cloudland
Class 2A Playoffs Schedule:
- Oneida at Hampton
- Cumberland Gap at South Greene
- Happy Valley at Rockwood
- Cosby at Meigs Co.
- Cascade at Bledsoe Co.
- Tyner at Trousdale Co.
- Westmoreland at Marion Co.
- Tellico Plains at Watertown
Class 3A Playoffs Schedule:
- Unicoi Co. at Gatlinburg-Pittman
- Kingston at Chuckey-Doak
- Johnson Co. at Alcoa
- Grundy Co. at Red Bank
- Signal Mountain at Upperman
- York Institute at Loudon
- Brainerd at Smith Co.
- Pigeon Forge at Claiborne
Class 4A Playoffs Schedule:
- Livingston Academy at Nolensville
- Grainger at Anderson Co.
- Stone Memorial at Tullahoma
- Marshall Co. at Macon Co.
- Howard at Greeneville
- Sullivan South at East Hamilton
- Spring Hill at DeKalb Co.
- East Ridge at Elizabethton
Class 5A Playoffs Schedule:
- Powell at Walker Valley
- Knoxville Fulton at Rhea Co.
- Soddy-Daisy at Oak Ridge
- Lenoir City at Knoxville West
- Morristown East at Knoxville Central
- Knoxville Halls at Tennessee High
- Daniel Boone at South-Doyle
- Sevier Co. at David Crockett
Class 6A Playoffs Schedule:
- Cleveland at Dobyns Bennett
- Bearden at McMinn Co.
- Bradley Central at Farragut
- Science Hill at Maryville
- Rossview at Oakland
- Warren Co. at Mt. Juliet
- Wilson Central at Riverdale
- Blackman at Hendersonville
Division II A Playoffs
- Franklin Grace at Trinity Christian
- Columbia Academy at MTCS
Division II AA Playoffs
- Harding Academy at Lausanne
- St. George’s at Lipscomb Academy
- BGA at Northpoint Christian
- FRA at ECS
Class 1A Playoffs
- Cornersville at Huntingdon
- Wayne Co. at Moore Co.
- Huntland at Collinwood
- Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Fayetteville
Class 2A Playoffs
- Scotts Hill at Lewis Co.
- Loretto at Waverly
- East Hickman at Forrest
- Eagleville at Riverside
Class 3A Playoffs
- Camden at Pearl Cohn
- East Nashville at Fairview
- Harpeth at Giles Co.
- Stratford at Stewart Co.
Class 4A Playoffs
- Crockett Co. at Fayette Ware
- Jackson South Side at Springfield
- White House Heritage at Hardin Co.
- Jackson North Side at Creek Wood
- White House at Lexington
- Dyersburg at Millington
Class 5A Playoffs
- Clarksville at Munford
- Dyer Co. at Brighton
Class 6A Playoffs
- Cane Ridge at Brentwood
- Franklin at Smyrna
- Stewarts Creek at Ravenwood
- Independence at LaVergne
Division II A Playoffs
- Davidson Academy at TBD
- Webb School at Nashville Christian
- Jackson Christian at Friendship Christian
- TBD at King’s Academy
Division II AA Playoffs
- Boyd Buchanan at CAK
- Knoxville Webb at Goodpasture
- Silverdale at CPA
- Chattanooga Christian at Knoxville Grace
