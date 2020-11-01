Halloween costumes not only for humans at Sevierville’s first-ever spooky parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Halloween costumes are not only for humans. The pooches got in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 31 at Sevierville’s first-ever spooky pooch parade.

Some didn’t want to make their way around the parade and had to be carried to the end. It was Ginger and Journey two great Danes and their owners dressed as Chickfila cows and servers that won the top prize.. a basket of dog toys and treats.

Organizer Brian Stoika said he is hoping people are already getting ready for their second event next year.

“We’re going to try to take as many ideas from this year and make it bigger and better next year and hopefully this venue will not hold us it’ll be so big,” said Stoika.

The Sevier County K-9 unit also gave a presentation on how they train their K-9′s. The entry fee for the dogs to enter the parade went to local charities.

