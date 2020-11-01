Advertisement

Knoxville organization holds prayer event at local church

A Knoxville non-profit organization is holding a prayer event Sunday, Nov. 1 to pray over the city.
Praying (MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville non-profit organization is holding a prayer event Sunday, Nov. 1 at First Baptist Church of Knoxville.

“It’s so important, businesses in our city are closing, poverty is climbing higher, addictions are increasing, homelessness is rising and problems are escalating and we want to gather and pray over our city,” said Event organizer, Tim Clowers.

The event will be held at 3:00 p.m. on the front steps of First Baptist Church.

Clowers said the organization will be praying for the city and county mayor, small businesses, depression, suicide and economy in Knoxville.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

