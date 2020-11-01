Knoxville police searching for missing 11-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Saturday, Oct. 31.

According to KPD, 11-year-old Kaleb Robertson was last seen near Montgomery Village in South Knoxville.

Kaleb is 5′1″ and 99 lbs. last seen wearing blue jeans, blue hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

If you have any information contact 911.

