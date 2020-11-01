Roane Co. EMS holds Christmas toy drive

ROANE Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Office of Emergency Services & EMS is hosting a Christmas toy drive in partnership with Toys For Tots.

According to a Facebook post, the toy drive is set to kick off Monday, November 2.

If you would like to donate to this cause, you can bring toys to the EMS office located at 3070 Roane State Highway Harriman. Donation bins will be set up in the EMS bays and inside the office.

Toys For Tots asks that all donated toys be new and unwrapped.

