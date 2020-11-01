Advertisement

‘Ruff’ competition in a Kentucky mayoral race

There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (WVLT) -There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.

It isn’t your typical mayoral race in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. There is one man running against a donkey, rooster and 14 dogs.

If history repeats itself, a dog will come out on top and win the race. The title is currently held by Brynn, a rescue Pitbull.

This election is a fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society to help with electric and insurance bill and ongoing repairs. It is also a welcome distraction for a lot of people during the election season.

“I can’t play favorites but there is one candidate that is ahead, that’s Wilbur,” said Stacy Seligman Staat, Rabbit Hash Historical Society Treasurer. “There is one candidate that is always found on the front porch napping, sometimes in the middle of the road. I’m not kidding. That is Poppy. She is the one who is here the most. Then of course, Higgins, who is the donkey. Outstanding in his field. That’s why he’s not here today, he can’t be reached for comment right now.”

The candidates have raised over $11,000 and have a goal of $50,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Squirrel causes delay at Nebraska polling station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nebraska polling place suffered a power outage during early voting Friday. Unlike other states, this outage had nothing to do with a storm.

News

Missing 11-year-old Knoxville boy found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that 11-year-old Kaleb Robertson was found safe Saturday night.

WVLT

Limited rain early Sunday as a cold snap is coming!

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Monday, we should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th.

News

Father builds his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A father in New York built his daughter a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship, CNN reported.

Latest News

News

Big-time drop coming Monday morning!

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Maryville

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Maryville Saturday afternoon.

News

Inmates, staff at Bell County Forestry Camp test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
84 inmates and four staff at a minimum security prison in Bell County have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

“Walk for the Blue” supporting first responders

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
On Saturday, many supported first responders in Blount County.

News

Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-thru Halloween event

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a ‘Operation Safe Halloween’ drive-thru event, Saturday Oct. 31.

News

Tazewell police hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tazewell Police Department is hosting ‘Boo with the Blue’ Saturday, Oct. 31.