Squirrel causes delay at Nebraska polling station

A Nebraska polling station suffered a power outage during early voting Friday. Unlike other states, this outage had nothing to do with a storm.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Nebraska polling place suffered a power outage during early voting Friday. Unlike other states, this outage had nothing to do with a storm.

It was a squirrel that shut down the power.

Officials say the squirrel created a mess in the power lines and took out the lights in the building. Some had already waited hours in a long line to cast their ballots when this happened and decided to leave. Others stayed until the power was restored.

“I’ve been waiting in line for two hours and it’s okay. Worse things have happened. I want to vote,” said Josh Ross.

Those who had to leave were asked to fill out a form and come back Saturday. The election commission also extended its Saturday hours because of the outage.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

