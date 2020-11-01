Advertisement

USPS reports another drop in on-time movement of mail ballots two days before Election Day

For the third day in a row, the US Postal Service moved fewer ballots on-time in critical battleground states than it did in the previous day, according to new court filings Sunday.
Person drops mail in USPS drop box
Person drops mail in USPS drop box(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) For the third day in a row, the US Postal Service moved fewer ballots on-time in critical battleground states than it did in the previous day, according to new court filings Sunday.

With Election Day only two days away, these continued drops in performance mean ballots are now at significant risk of not arriving to election offices in time to get counted. In a majority of states, mail ballots postmarked before or on Election Day don’t count if they arrive after the polls close.

In a document filed in US District Court Sunday, USPS said that on a national level, they moved fewer ballots on time on Saturday than on Friday and their processing score dropping from 93% to 91%. Scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday, when USPS reported they moved 97% of ballots on time.

More critical battlegrounds states are now experiencing a drop in scores -- below 90% -- and those already below that, did not improve substantially and some dropped even lower.

The Colorado and Wyoming district sank to the lowest in the nation, moving only 43% of ballots on time Saturday. Almost all Coloradans vote by mail because the state sends every voter there a ballot through the mail.

Just 62% of Central Pennsylvania’s ballots, and 64% of Atlanta’s ballots moved on-time on Saturday. Only 64% of the ballots processed by USPS in Northern New England, which includes New Hampshire and Maine, were done so on-time.

Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Carolina, the rest of Pennsylvania and parts of Texas and Florida were under the 90% mark as well.

These figures do not include ballots being returned through what USPS calls “local turnaround.” That’s the process USPS says some post offices have implemented, where ballots are being delivered directly to local boards of election -- they are postmarked, but don’t go through normal mail processing.

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, is considering whether the US Postal Service should take even more steps before Election Day to improve scores so that mailed ballots can be delivered quickly and before voting deadlines.

In court, Department of Justice lawyers representing the USPS and USPS executives have repeatedly emphasized that further orders from the court to increase service may be difficult to implement, and that all of the 440,000 postal employees know it’s “all hands on deck” to deliver ballots on time, to count on November 3.

On Saturday, USPS officials testified the latest delays on staffing shortages due to Covid-19. The USPS said the drop in service in Colorado and Wyoming was also due to inclement weather.

To fix the issues, USPS has provided “multiple layers of operational oversight,” is coordinating closely with the USPS inspector general, and has been holding daily troubleshooting calls with problem areas.

The agency also announced Friday that it will collect mail Sunday for some routes (there is typically no Sunday collection), and conduct early collections Monday and Tuesday with ballot delivery to election offices on the same day. Carriers will also check for outgoing mail at “every residential mailbox” and post offices will set up special lanes for people to drop off ballots.

The Postal Service has faced intense political criticism, and several lawsuits and court orders, after it planned policy changes that could slow down the mail.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz, Marshall Cohen and Caroline Kelly contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas man shot 3 people he thought were stealing campaign signs

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Topeka police said several other political signs supporting both President Trump and Joe Biden have been stolen over the last two weeks.

WVLT

Ben’s update on a frigid start to the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Monday, we should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 261,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Roane Co. EMS holds Christmas toy drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to a Facebook post, the toy drive is set to kick off Monday, November 2.

Latest News

News

Washington state captures two murder hornet queens alive, days after destroying first known nest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Two queens managed to evade capture — until now.

News

Knoxville organization holds prayer event at local church

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Knoxville non-profit organization is holding a prayer event Sunday, Nov. 1 to pray over the city at First Baptist Church of Knoxville.

News

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Maryville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Maryville Saturday afternoon.

News

Halloween costumes not only for humans at Sevierville’s first-ever spooky parade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Halloween costumes are not only for humans. The pooches got in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 31 at Sevierville’s first-ever spooky pooch parade.

News

‘Ruff’ competition in a Kentucky mayoral race

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.

News

Squirrel causes delay at Nebraska polling station

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nebraska polling place suffered a power outage during early voting Friday. Unlike other states, this outage had nothing to do with a storm.