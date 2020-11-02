15-year-old shot by stepfather after returning home unexpectedly

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WVLT/WBRC) - Authorities said a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was shot by her stepfather.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to reports, the teen was at a friends house earlier in the night. The girl’s parents told police around 2 a.m. they heard the garage door open.

Police said the parents thought someone was breaking into their home. The stepfather then retrieved his gun and went find the source of the noise.

The stepfather reportedly accidentally shot the 15-year-old in the abdomen when they came in contact.

The teen is currently hospitalized and listed in serious condition.

