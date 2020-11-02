Advertisement

$48,000 in marijuana, marijuana candy found after Mississippi police chase

Mississippi police are reporting the recovery of some 11 pounds of marijuana, marijuana candy and other items worth nearly $50,000 after being led on a short chase Sunday morning, WLBT reported.
Nearly $50,000 in marijuana and marijuana candy were found after Vicksburg police were led on a Sunday morning chase.(Vicksburg Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WVLT) - Mississippi police are reporting the recovery of some 11 pounds of marijuana, marijuana candy and other items worth nearly $50,000 after being led on a short chase Sunday morning, WLBT reported.

WLBT reported the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when police attempted to pull over a red Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Lane Street and Military Avenue, a November 1 release states.

Mississippi police say the suspect 24-year-old Christopher Galloway, of Vicksburg, was driving recklessly and refused to stop. He led officers on a chase from the intersection to I-20 eastbound in front of a Tractor Supply store. The suspect attempted to jump from the interstate to the frontage road but failed.

Officers say Galloway “jumped from the vehicle carrying a backpack.” The suspect was captured a short time later behind a commercial building on the frontage road, police say.

“The backpack Galloway carried had three gallon-size baggies of high-grade marijuana inside, and seven identical bags were found in the trunk of his car,” the department’s release states.

Officers said they found several smaller bags of the substance as well as 100 bags of edible marijuana candy, two digital scales and a Beretta handgun.

WLBT reported, combined, the marijuana and candy carried a street value of $48,000.

Galloway is being charged with two counts of trafficking and felony eluding, in addition to misdemeanor warrants already on file. He is slated to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday, Nov. 2.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WLBT. All rights reserved.

