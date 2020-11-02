‘Baby Shark’ has become YouTube’s most viewed video ever

(CNN) -“Baby Shark” has reached a milestone after becoming the most viewed video ever on YouTube after reaching 7.04 billion views, CNN reported.

The song was originally uploaded to YouTube on June 17, 2016 and has become one of the world’s most recognized tunes and broke the 2019 Billboard Top 100.

CNN reported a new version of “Baby Shark” was recorded earlier this year to promote proper hand hygiene in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

