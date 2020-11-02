Advertisement

Casting your vote: what to expect at the polls

Tuesday, November 3 is the final date to cast your vote in the 2020 presidential election.
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond.
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thousands of Tennesseans voted early this year, but whether you have already voted or will cast your vote on Tuesday, November 3, you must present a government-issued photo identification at the polls.

The following forms of ID will be accepted at the polls:

  • Tennessee driver license with your photo
  • United States Passport
  • Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government
  • United States Military photo ID
  • Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

According to the Secretary of State website, “College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. This includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states".

The following people are exempt from showing an approved photo ID at the polls:

  • Voters who vote absentee by mail (view requirements here)
  • Voters who are residents of a licensed nursing home or assisted living center and who vote at the facility
  • Voters who are hospitalized
  • Voters with a religious objection to being photographed
  • Voters who are indigent and unable to obtain a photo ID without paying a fee

The Secretary of State website also notes that an expired photo ID is acceptable at the polls “as long as it was validly issued by the federal or Tennessee state government and contains the name and photograph of the voter”.

According to Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office, more than 1.8 million Tennesseans have cast their ballots during the early voting period. The numbers surpassed the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

You can view a sample ballot here.

You can find out where your Nov. 3 voting location is here.

