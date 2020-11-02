Casting your vote: what to expect at the polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, November 3 is the final date to cast your vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Thousands of Tennesseans voted early this year, but whether you have already voted or will cast your vote on Tuesday, November 3, you must present a government-issued photo identification at the polls.

The following forms of ID will be accepted at the polls:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

According to the Secretary of State website, “College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. This includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states".

The following people are exempt from showing an approved photo ID at the polls:

Voters who vote absentee by mail (view requirements here

Voters who are residents of a licensed nursing home or assisted living center and who vote at the facility

Voters who are hospitalized

Voters with a religious objection to being photographed

Voters who are indigent and unable to obtain a photo ID without paying a fee

The Secretary of State website also notes that an expired photo ID is acceptable at the polls “as long as it was validly issued by the federal or Tennessee state government and contains the name and photograph of the voter”.

According to Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office, more than 1.8 million Tennesseans have cast their ballots during the early voting period. The numbers surpassed the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

You can view a sample ballot here.

You can find out where your Nov. 3 voting location is here.

