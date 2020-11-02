Country Tonite opens Pigeon Forge holiday show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re now in November and Sevier County has started getting into the holiday spirit.

The Country Tonite Theater has opened its holiday show for the 2020 season.

The cast and crew have been busy the past few weeks doing rehearsals for the brand new show featuring new music and costumes.

A trip to Country Tonite features some of your favorite holiday songs and comedy. Don’t forget a visit from Santa and songs about the meaning of Christmas.

“We have a lot of moving moments, but we’ve also got a lot of fun upbeat moments. And it’s just a good time for us to come together be excited about the joy that Christmas brings and also the meaning of it,” said Melinda Hyder, Singer.

Featuring the Country Tonite youth performers, you’ll have a chance to pretend you are a kid again as you sing along to favorites like Rudolph and I’m getting nothing for Christmas.

The show runs through the first of the year.

