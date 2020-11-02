Fire breaks out at Seymour gas station

SEYMOUR Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour firefighters are battling a blaze at the Speedway Market in Sevier County.

Crews were called to the Speedway Market at 626 Maryville Hwy. just after 1 p.m., Monday according to dispatchers.

No information on how the fire started or whether anyone has been hurt was immediately released.

WVLT News is working to learn more details.

