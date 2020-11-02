Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Seymour gas station

Crews were called to the scene just after 1 p.m., according to dispatchers.
Seymour Speedway Market fire
Seymour Speedway Market fire(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour firefighters are battling a blaze at the Speedway Market in Sevier County.

Crews were called to the Speedway Market at 626 Maryville Hwy. just after 1 p.m., Monday according to dispatchers.

No information on how the fire started or whether anyone has been hurt was immediately released.

WVLT News is working to learn more details.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County opens in-person voting location for individuals with COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This polling location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd.

News

Two dead in Jacksboro apparent murder-suicide

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Investigators remained at the scene overnight Saturday to process the scene and collect evidence.

News

Fuel leak causes major traffic backup on I-75 North

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the crash is estimated to be cleared by 5 p.m.

News

Year-round haunts at the Mysterious Mansion

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
The Mysterious Mansion has been in Gatlinburg for 40 years.

News

Country Tonite opens Pigeon Forge holiday show

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
The Country Tonite Theater has opened its holiday show for the 2020 season.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit filed against Tennessee Secretary of State and coordinator of elections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to a press release, the lawsuit accused Hargett of instructing election offices in all 95 counties in the state to not release any information.

News

Tennessee basketball players wear tracing chips during season as COVID-19 precaution

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to Barnes, the schedule for the season is close to being complete. The Vols are set to start their season on Nov. 25.

News

Lenoir City High School cancels Friday’s first round game against West High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The game was scheduled as the first round of the playoffs.

News

15-year-old shot by stepfather after returning home unexpectedly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The teen is currently hospitalized and listed in serious condition.

News

TVA to close some reservoir access roads during winter months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The roads will still remain open to foot traffic during this time.