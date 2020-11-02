Fire officials remind homeowners to have heating system checked annually following Knox Co. fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department issued a reminder to homeowners as the cold weather approaches.

On Sunday evening, fire crews responded to a reported house fire on the 3000 block of Rifle Range Drive.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started due to an issue with the HVAC unit.

Rural Metro said all homeowners should have their system checked and serviced annually before the colder weather begins.

