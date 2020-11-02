Frost is here, ahead of late-week warming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some were in the teens Monday morning as we went through the coldest weather in 240 days!

We keep the WVLT Weather Alert through dawn Tuesday. This time we could get some more frost so keep the ice scraper handy.

From there, it’s a slow-and-steady warm up through Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

They’re making snow to our north and we had below zero wind chills in our own Smoky Mountains early Monday! Winter is definitely on the way.

We’re nearly as cold on Election Day, at least in the morning. Dress warmly, and hope your polling place doesn’t have too long of a line outside! There’s plenty sunshine though, but by the close of the polls, we’re back in the 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re climbing back to the middle 60s with lots of sun - and dry weather - through the start of next weekend.

There are a few more clouds but that’s about the extent of varitety until at least next Saturday afternoon. That’s when our next chance of a rogue shower is. As the Vols head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, there’s a slightly better chance of a shower in much of the SEC country.

There are one - possibly two - storms developing in the Gulf of Mexico. Two of our three long range models have some tropical rain the following Tuesday. That’s all the way out at November 10th, as the tropical Atlantic really starts to calm down historically. There’s a lot to iron out before those dates, but it’s something the weather team will be watching.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.