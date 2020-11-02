Fuel leak causes major traffic backup on I-75 North
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers in Knoxville may experience heavy traffic on Interstate 75 North Monday afternoon.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a vehicle is disabled on I-75 North at the Merchant Drive exit. Officials said the disabled truck is experiencing a fuel leak. Northbound traffic is backed up with the right lanes blocked.
Officials said the crash is estimated to be cleared by 5 p.m.
