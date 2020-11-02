Heather tracks a frigid start to the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The forecast ahead is gradually warming, but first we have to get through this big drop to below average days and frosty, freezing mornings.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is the first real taste of winter this season. Kids standing around at the bus stop will want to bundle up in coats and gloves. While Knoxville is at its coldest morning since March the 8th, at 32°, the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky are in the 20s. There is a light breeze that makes it feel several degrees colder at times. The breeze can deter frost formation.

Sunshine is helping us today, but it’s really a chilly day all in all. The high today is only around 51 degrees, which is 15 degrees below average. The breeze continues to be 5 to 10 mph at times, so that can make you feel cooler. Basically, the jacket will still come in handy.

Tonight is mostly clear, and the wind is lighter. Under a clear sky and very dry air, that allows us to drop to around freezing again by Tuesday morning and more frost to develop.

More frost Tuesday morning (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Election Day is Tuesday and the weather should keep anyone from making it to the polls. The morning is freezing, but the afternoon warms better to 60 degrees.

Still mostly sunny and dry, Wednesday and Thursday are seasonable in the mid 60s. Now, we will see more clouds on Thursday, but a stray shower in the mountains is really the only rain chance.

Clouds breakup going into the weekend, and temperatures continue to warm. We’ll then have more 70s.

Rain chances are spotty Sunday to Monday, but we’re watching a front to potentially feed off the tropics and bring more rain our way just beyond the 8-day forecast.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

