Illegal Halloween party busted at crowded Brooklyn warehouse

NEW YORK (CBS/WVLT) - New York City officials said they broke up an illegal Halloween party where hundreds were crowded inside of a warehouse in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020

CBS New York reported that deputies were tipped off about a large gathering and responded to the area, where they watched more than 150 people wearing Halloween costumes go into the warehouse. Deputies also said they heard loud music and saw what appeared to be security guards patrolling the area.

Upon entering the building, deputies found hundreds of people dancing, drinking and some not wearing masks or social distancing. More than 380 were in violation of emergency orders.

CBS reported that the party’s organizers, security guards, workers and entertainers face charges.

