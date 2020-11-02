Advertisement

Illegal Halloween party busted at crowded Brooklyn warehouse

New York City officials said they broke up an illegal Halloween party where hundreds were crowded inside of a warehouse in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
New York City officials said they broke up an illegal Halloween party where hundreds were crowded inside of a warehouse in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
New York City officials said they broke up an illegal Halloween party where hundreds were crowded inside of a warehouse in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.(NYC Sheriff)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CBS/WVLT) - New York City officials said they broke up an illegal Halloween party where hundreds were crowded inside of a warehouse in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

CBS New York reported that deputies were tipped off about a large gathering and responded to the area, where they watched more than 150 people wearing Halloween costumes go into the warehouse. Deputies also said they heard loud music and saw what appeared to be security guards patrolling the area.

Upon entering the building, deputies found hundreds of people dancing, drinking and some not wearing masks or social distancing. More than 380 were in violation of emergency orders.

CBS reported that the party’s organizers, security guards, workers and entertainers face charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevierville students touching veterans' lives across the country

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
To those who served, one high school in Tennessee is letting them know they are thinking about them this Veterans Day.

News

Breonna Taylor memorial to be moved into Kentucky museum

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A memorial for Breonna Taylor will be moved from a downtown park into a nearby museum in Louisville, Kentucky.

WVLT

Frost is here, ahead of late-week warming

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The growing season is quickly closing as we head back below freezing.

News

Frost likely as we go back near freezing!

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Puppy explorers rescued after investigating, falling into 10-foot hole in Alabama

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two puppies, known to their family as troublemakers, went missing after storm in Alabama.

Latest News

News

‘Baby Shark’ has become YouTube’s most viewed video ever

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
“Baby Shark” has reached a milestone as becoming the most viewed video ever on YouTube after reaching 7.04 billion views, CNN reported.

News

Missing Georgia teen could be headed to Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 16-year-old who has been missing for three days could be headed to Tennessee, a Georgia sheriff’s office said.

News

What’s the status of a second stimulus check?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
he possibility that government officials could reach an agreement on a second round of COVID-19 relief before the election was all but extinguished.

News

$48,000 in marijuana, marijuana candy found after Mississippi police chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Mississippi police are reporting the recover of some 11 pounds of marijuana, marijuana candy and other items worth nearly $50,000 after being led on a short chase Sunday morning, WLBT reported.

News

Panera introducing pizza to the menu

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Pizza fans can celebrate. Panera announced it will be bringing pizza to its menu.