KCS elementary school moves to virtual learning for 10 days
According to KCS, the changes came due to the lack of staff and teacher attendance.
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Knoxville Elementary School will move to virtual learning starting Monday, November 2, According to Knox County Schools officials.
KCS made the announcement Sunday evening via Twitter.
The students will continue with online learning for 10 days and students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, November 16.
“Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” KCS said in a tweet.
