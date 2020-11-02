KCS elementary school moves to virtual learning for 10 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Knoxville Elementary School will move to virtual learning starting Monday, November 2, According to Knox County Schools officials.

KCS made the announcement Sunday evening via Twitter.

South Knoxville Elementary School will move to online learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 2. This is expected to last for a total of ten school days, and South Knoxville ES students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16, unless otherwise notified. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) November 2, 2020

The students will continue with online learning for 10 days and students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, November 16.

According to KCS, the changes came due to the lack of staff and teacher attendance.

“Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” KCS said in a tweet.

